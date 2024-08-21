Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sempra by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sempra by 5,279.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $64,994,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Sempra by 96.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after buying an additional 805,084 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. 294,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

