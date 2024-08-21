Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $135.30. 65,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 82,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Sezzle Stock Up 4.3 %

Insider Activity at Sezzle

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.99 million and a PE ratio of 59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,800,162.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,581 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

