Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Shell were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank increased its position in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shell stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

