Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 0.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.92 and last traded at $74.43. Approximately 1,328,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,334,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.