Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Drops By 7.1%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 17,940,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of BBAI opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden purchased 140,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

