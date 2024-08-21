Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Declines By 7.9%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,977 shares of company stock valued at $17,622,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.