Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Drops By 7.8%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 542,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $390.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

CCSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

