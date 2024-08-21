Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Decreases By 6.7%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 843,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $50,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $451.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.59. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

