Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 7.3%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dogness (International) Stock Up 4.0 %
DOGZ stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Dogness has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
