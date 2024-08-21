Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 7.3%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Up 4.0 %

DOGZ stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Dogness has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

