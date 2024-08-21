Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Declines By 7.9%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 774.2 days.

DSV A/S Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DSDVF stock opened at $189.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16. DSV A/S has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $199.81.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

