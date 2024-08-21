Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Declines By 7.9%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 774.2 days.
DSV A/S Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of DSDVF stock opened at $189.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16. DSV A/S has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $199.81.
About DSV A/S
