Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Declines By 7.5%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,659,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,793,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.1 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

