Short Interest in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Decreases By 7.5%

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lichen China Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Lichen China stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Lichen China has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Lichen China

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lichen China stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of Lichen China as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lichen China Company Profile

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

