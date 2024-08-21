Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Down 3.2%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.43. 676,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 495,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4,728.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

