Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 115,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,066,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGML. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 2,947,331 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 14.7% during the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,604,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 334,034 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $69,703,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179,355 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.