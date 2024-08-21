SKALE Network Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. SKALE Network has a market cap of $192.84 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,954,083,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,516,436,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

