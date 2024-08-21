SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on September 16th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -150.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SL Green Realty

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.