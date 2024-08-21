SmarDex (SDEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.00 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $88.00 million and $496,760.78 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01037371 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $1,245,800.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

