Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.