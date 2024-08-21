Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $967.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SBSI. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $187,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $28,745.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,990.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $187,760.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,327 shares in the company, valued at $852,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,223 shares of company stock valued at $342,994. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

