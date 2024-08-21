Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.