SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.75

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 954554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

