SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.64

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.64 and last traded at $163.64, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.41.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

