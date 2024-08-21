SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from SRG Global’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
SRG Global Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.
About SRG Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SRG Global
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.