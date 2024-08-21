Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 42,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,764,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041,359. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

