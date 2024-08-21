Steem Reaches Market Cap of $85.74 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.74 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,300.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00571795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00105093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.00261844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00031845 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,512,768 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

