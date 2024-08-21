Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) Head to Head Comparison

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SRIVARU and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 1 5 5 2 2.62

Stellantis has a consensus price target of $27.34, indicating a potential upside of 67.70%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than SRIVARU.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $42,538.00 103.11 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Stellantis $176.19 billion 0.29 $20.13 billion $5.08 3.21

This table compares SRIVARU and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SRIVARU has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats SRIVARU on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

