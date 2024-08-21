StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $15.49 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $10,867,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 209.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 523,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 417.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 101,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $35,162,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

