StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vertex Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

