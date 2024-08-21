StockNews.com Downgrades Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Lipocine Stock Down 1.9 %

LPCN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

