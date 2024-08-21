StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

EGRX opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

