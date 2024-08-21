StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management lowered MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEIP opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

