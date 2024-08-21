Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.70

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 47384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.