Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.70

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 47384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.