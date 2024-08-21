Summit Global Investments Acquires 10,795 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $3,772,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.22. 364,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

