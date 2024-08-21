Summit Global Investments Acquires 480 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,416,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 273,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MTX traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,531. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

