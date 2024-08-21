Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 11,397 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after buying an additional 609,176 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,065,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of REZI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 311,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,653. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on REZI

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.