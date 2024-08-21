Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after buying an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,421,000 after purchasing an additional 244,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 442,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,175. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

