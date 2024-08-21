Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,722 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 8,764,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,483. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

