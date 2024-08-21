Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Workday were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Workday by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Workday by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Workday Stock Up 0.0 %

Workday stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average is $248.68. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

