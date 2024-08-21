Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 27,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,726,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,622. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

