Summit Global Investments Has $1.52 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. 284,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

