Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period.

CGGR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,605. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

