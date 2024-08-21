Summit Global Investments Invests $180,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,558,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $57,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 2,165,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after buying an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after buying an additional 1,764,294 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,559. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

