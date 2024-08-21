Summit Global Investments Invests $2 Million in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 17,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontline by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Frontline by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Frontline Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 453,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. Frontline’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.71%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

