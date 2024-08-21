Summit Global Investments Invests $251,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 24.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 387.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

