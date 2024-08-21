Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $429,655. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.10. 178,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

