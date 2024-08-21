Summit Global Investments Makes New $299,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,197,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

