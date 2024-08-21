Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded up $10.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.56. 178,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $281.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

