Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,216. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

