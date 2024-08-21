Summit Global Investments Purchases 288 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in GMS were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $68,693,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in GMS by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after buying an additional 216,442 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $8,761,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GMS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,331. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

