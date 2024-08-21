Summit Global Investments Purchases 448 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 639,201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 554,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

